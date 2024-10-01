Mumbai: BMC Calls for Year-Round Waterlogging Prevention After Severe Flooding Disrupts Railway Services

In response to severe flooding on railway tracks caused by recent heavy rainfall on September 25, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has emphasized the need for continuous efforts to prevent waterlogging across the city's railway network. Gagrani directed that desilting drains, widening culverts, and cleaning critical locations should not be limited to the pre-monsoon period but should continue year-round to avert disruptions in suburban rail services.

On September 25, 2024, Mumbai experienced over 200 mm of rainfall within a few hours, causing significant flooding between Kurla and Thane. This led to widespread disruption of Central Railway services, a crucial transport system for the city.

Following the incident, a high-level meeting was convened at the BMC headquarters on September 30, 2024, under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar. The meeting, attended by officials from the Railway administration, BMC's Stormwater Drainage Department, Bridge Department, and Road Department, focused on long-term solutions to prevent waterlogging on the tracks.

Flood Prone Railway Tracks

Several locations prone to waterlogging were discussed, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhandup Station, Vidyavihar Station, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, and the railway tracks between Sion and Matunga. Flood-prone stretches like the Harbor Line between Sewri and Wadala, Kurla Station, the Kurla-Mankhurd route, and other vulnerable areas also received attention.

Joint Efforts Between BMC and Railways to Mitigate Flooding Railway Tracks

Bangar highlighted that every year, the BMC and Central Railway conduct pre-monsoon joint desilting and cleaning efforts under suburban railway tracks. "Mumbai’s suburban railways are vital for the city’s daily operations. The BMC takes up desilting and widening of drains at its own expense, while some works fall under the Railway Department's purview," said Bangar. However, he noted the need for better coordination between both agencies to avoid future disruptions.

In light of the recent flooding, the BMC committed to providing additional funds to the Railway Department to expedite crucial works under railway jurisdiction. A joint cleanliness drive for culverts in railway areas was also proposed, with the goal of year-round maintenance rather than limiting efforts to the monsoon season.

Urgent Actions and Future Plans

To prevent future waterlogging, the municipal chief instructed that all desilting and cleaning works under railway tracks should be completed in the shortest time possible. Meanwhile, the Railway Department has requested the expansion of certain areas under railway tracks where drainage is narrow.

Other measures discussed included the expansion of stormwater drainage networks in residential areas adjoining railway tracks. The BMC will prepare a list of works that need immediate attention, with the tender process to be initiated swiftly. Where possible, these works will be completed before the onset of the next monsoon.

For expanding enclosed routes under the railway tracks, the meeting decided to use appropriate methods—such as micro-tunneling or traditional techniques—based on the location.

This coordinated approach between the BMC and the Railway Department aims to prevent waterlogging incidents and ensure smoother operations of Mumbai’s vital suburban rail network, even during heavy rainfall.