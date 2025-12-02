Mumbai: BMC Cancels 15% Water Cut Plan in 14 Wards On December 3

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, December 1, issued an update on the water cut plan for Wednesday, December 3, saying there will be no supply disruption. According to the civic body, a proposed 15% water cut was planned in 14 wards of BMC for pipeline work, now it has now been cancelled.

The 15% water cut was scheduled from 10 am on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, until 10 am on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The cancellation applies to 14 administrative wards across Mumbai City, Eastern Suburbs, and Western Suburbs.

Also Read | Mumbai: Bomb Threat at Santacruz School Turns Out to Be Hoax.

Wards in the Western Suburbs include H East, H West, K West, P South, P North, R South, and R Central, L and s. The water cut was scheduled by the BMC for carrying out work to replace the Tansa water pipeline supplying water to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant.

The cancellation of water cut plan came as scheduled event on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas. On this day several followers of Babasaheb will visit the city from other districts of Maharashtra.