Mumbai: BMC Claims to Have Stopped Leakage, All Expansion Joints of Tunnel to Be Inspected

After leakages appeared at various spots inside the Coastal Road Tunnel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed on Friday to have taken necessary measures at expansion joints where the leakage was noticed. The moisture at all three joints has also been brought under control.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani visited the tunnel on Friday to inspect the repair work.

Earlier on Monday, water seepage was seen in the walls of the coastal road tunnels. According to officials from the civic body, the water was seeping from an expansion joint, and there was no major leakage.

Amit Saini, Additional Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), informed that L&T has stopped the leakage with the use of PBC. 'Now, the civic body will carry out a detailed study on the cause of the leakage. In addition, all the expansion joints will be checked through L&T, and we will find a permanent solution.'

He added that Mumbaikars do not need to worry if there is any leakage as the structural stability is fine. 'We have already discussed this with the experts. We have also asked L&T to carry out a complete inspection of all expansion joints and, to prevent possible leakage, make them leakage-free by grouting,' said Saini.

The Coastal Road was partially opened on March 11. The 10.58-km Coastal Road is being constructed from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the southern end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. In the first phase, a 9.5 km-long stretch was made operational. There are two tunnels at a depth of 12 to 67 meters under Malabar Hill. Each tunnel is 12.19 meters in diameter.

After the leakage appeared, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the tunnel and assured that the northbound tunnel is likely to be operational by June 10.