Mumbai: BMC Cracks Down on Illegal Night-Time Garbage Dumping by Private Contractors

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take strict action against private contractors found dumping garbage from housing societies onto public roads, especially at night. The directive came from Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi during a review meeting held on June 12 at the ‘N’ ward office in Ghatkopar.

Dr. Joshi evaluated the performance of solid waste management across all administrative wards in the Eastern suburbs and took serious note of complaints regarding illegal dumping by contractors. She emphasized that cleanliness in Mumbai depends on the accountability and efficiency of both municipal staff and private agencies.

“Negligence or absence from duty will not be tolerated. Everyone must be held accountable,” she asserted.

She also directed ward officials to develop micro-level waste collection plans for high-density and high-waste areas and asked assistant commissioners to carry out surprise inspections to ensure sanitation workers are present and performing their duties.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Commissioner (Zone-6) Santoshkumar Dhonde, assistant commissioners from the Eastern suburbs, and officials from the solid waste department.