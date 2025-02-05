Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 43 Unauthorised Constructions in Ghatkopar To Restore Public Space

In order to restore public space, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out an demolition drive on February 4, 2025, targeting 43 unauthorised constructions in Ghatkopar (West). These illegal sheds and encroachments were located along the roads and footpaths between Junjunwala College and Ram Rahim Mandal, adjacent to the Ghatkopar railway station.

The action was initiated under the direction of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Bhushan Gagri and executed with the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi. The operation was part of the ongoing efforts to remove encroachments and tackle unauthorized constructions in the city.

The area, notorious for being a hotspot of illicit activities, had drawn several complaints from local citizens over the years, with many highlighting the need to eliminate the red-light zone. In response to these grievances, the BMC took swift action.

During the operation, 43 unauthorised sheds and encroachments were dismantled, clearing both the roads and footpaths for public use. The BMC ensured the presence of sufficient police security to maintain order and safety throughout the procedure. The removal of these structures is expected to improve the quality of life for residents and restore the area to its intended use.

This action is part of the BMC's larger initiative to tackle illegal construction and encroachment across the city, in line with the municipal government's ongoing commitment to urban development and public welfare.