Mumbai: BMC Fines Driver Rs 2.65 Lakh for Damaging Coastal Road Railing After Car Plunges Into Sea

A driver from Mumbai has been fined ₹2.65 lakh by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly damaging the railing along the Mumbai Coastal Road due to negligent driving. The incident occurred on October 7 when Frasogar Battiwala, a resident of Breach Candy, was reportedly travelling from Haji Ali to Worli. During the journey, he lost control of his car, which crashed into the roadside barrier. The vehicle broke through the protective railing and plunged into the sea. Fortunately, Battiwala was rescued in time, and the car was retrieved the next day with the assistance of local fishermen and police using magnetic lifting equipment.

Following the mishap, the BMC issued a notice to Battiwala at his Tardeo residence, demanding compensation for the damage caused to the public property. The civic body estimated the repair cost at ₹2.65 lakh and instructed the driver to deposit the amount in the BMC treasury at the earliest. In its letter dated October 30, the BMC stated that the damage had resulted from his negligent driving and warned that if the fine was not paid, the amount would be recovered through his property tax dues. The letter emphasized that public infrastructure had been harmed due to his carelessness, making him liable for the repair costs.

According to officials, the Mumbai Coastal Road has a speed limit of 60 km/h inside the tunnels and 80 km/h on open stretches. Since July 19, 2025, the route has been under constant CCTV surveillance to monitor and deter speeding violations. By September, over 8,000 speeding cases had been recorded, prompting authorities to increase vigilance. The BMC has reiterated that maintaining safe driving practices is crucial to protect newly developed infrastructure and ensure commuter safety on one of Mumbai’s most ambitious urban road projects.