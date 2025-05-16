Mumbai: BMC Fumigates Over 2 Lakh Mosquito Breeding Spots Across City

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified and fumigated more than 2.17 lakh Aedes mosquito breeding places throughout the city since January 2024 in an ongoing attempt to stop the spread of dengue, according to data released in advance of Friday's National Dengue Day. 6,217 confirmed dengue cases over the same time period were also recorded by the civic authority. In 2024, 5,906 of these were reported, and since January 2025, 311 cases have been reported. According to health officials, the monsoon season often sees a spike in dengue cases.

Also Read: Mumbai Airport UDF Hike: Flyers to Pay More as New Charges Take Effect from May 16; Check Details

In its stepped-up anti-dengue campaign, the BMC disclosed that 25,169 breeding sites have been found since the start of 2025 alone. Furthermore, this year has seen the fumigation of 27.19 lakh huts and 2,292 buildings. In 2024, for instance, around 79.7 lakh huts and 5.9 lakh buildings were fumigated. Mumbai Against Dengue and Bhaag Machhar Bhaag are two mobile applications that the civic organisation has released to increase public awareness. In order to promote dengue prevention, the latter shows brief awareness videos in English, Hindi, and Marathi, some of which include local celebrities. The former offers information about disease-causing mosquitoes, their breeding sites, and preventive procedures.

Chills, fever, headache, joint discomfort, nausea, oedema, and skin rashes are typical dengue symptoms. Severe cases, known as Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF), can manifest as subcutaneous rashes, nosebleeds, and bleeding gums. The BMC has cautioned the public against letting water stand in receptacles like coconut shells, tires, and tins. Additionally, residents are urged to clean, empty, and dry off any water storage containers on one "dry day" per week. In the event that dengue symptoms are noticed, immediate medical assistance is advised.