Mumbai: BMC Hospitals To Get New Tesla MRI Machines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals in Mumbai are set to receive a new Tesla MRI machines, after the amount was allocated during the Budget. A tender for the procurement of 3 machines at four tertiary care hospitals was recently issued. This will give relief to the patients struggling at the private hospitals to pay a large amount for the MRI report. It will also help doctors which they were using outdated machines, reported The Times of India.

A senior doctor from Kem Hospital said, "A single functioning MRI machine has been catering to a growing number of patients, resulting in wait times stretching up to six months." Many people visit big civic hospitals, like KEM, from different districts of Maharashtra for their treatment. When they ask to do an MRI, they have to wait long or are forced to visit private hospitals or centres.

The addition of one MRI machine per hospital is expected to reduce wait times significantly. "An extra machine will likely cut the backlog in half," a doctor told TOI.

