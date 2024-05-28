Mumbai: BMC Identifies 188 Dangerous, Dilapidated Buildings in City Ahead of Monsoon

Mumbai: According to a civic survey, as many as 188 buildings in Mumbai are in high-risk condition. The administration has claimed that in case of any accident in these buildings and loss of life or property, the residents of the building will be solely responsible.

Mumbai has old, British-era buildings, and the BMC surveys dangerous buildings before the monsoon. This year's survey found 188 high-risk buildings. The highest number of 114 high-risk buildings are in Malad, Borivali, Mulund, and Andheri in the western suburbs. These include 27 buildings in the city area and 47 in the eastern suburbs.

The administration faces a challenge as most of the residents refuse to relocate. Therefore, the BMC has devised a procedure to demolish the dangerous buildings. As a result, the number of buildings found to be 619 high-risk five years ago has now dropped. Some of these buildings have been demolished.

Audit of private buildings mandatory:

1. According to the provisions of Section 353B of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, it is mandatory for the owners and occupants of every private building to get an audit of the existing buildings in use for more than 30 years registered with the municipal corporation.

2. The corporation has to submit the certificate to the Assistant Commissioner of the concerned department within 30 days from the date of issuance of the notice. Meanwhile, the civic body has made it clear that action will be taken against the owners, occupants, and cooperative societies of such buildings if they do not follow the instructions given under the Municipal Corporation Act.