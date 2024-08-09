Mumbai: BMC Issues Penalties and Blacklisting Warning to Contractor Over Cracked Road in Aarey Colony

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed penalties and warned of blacklisting the contractor after a cement-concrete road in Aarey Colony developed significant cracks. The road also exhibited minor cracks, surface aging, and failure to maintain its texture in several sections.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), recently inspected the Aarey Colony main road (Dinkarrao Desai Marg) from the Western Express Highway to Morarji Nagar and observed flaws in the cement concrete road. In some areas, the concrete had developed large cracks, while other sections exhibited minor cracks, surface aging, and texture issues.

Taking serious note of these deficiencies, the municipal administration has taken strict action against the contractor, the quality monitoring agency, and the concerned engineers. Both the contractor and the quality monitoring agency have been instructed to complete the work according to directives and maintain the expected quality standards.

The BMC's Roads and Traffic Department has undertaken the cement concretization of the main road in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. A contractor and a quality monitoring agency were appointed for this purpose.

“The main road in Aarey Colony is being cement concretized, and the municipal administration has taken strict action against the contractor and the quality monitoring agency for not maintaining quality in this work. A written warning has been issued to the concerned engineers for negligence in their duties. Along with penal action, the contractor has been instructed to reconstruct the affected part of the concrete road at their own expense,” said an official from BMC’s Roads and Traffic Department. Furthermore, the municipal corporation has warned that if the road work is found to be substandard again, a double penalty will be imposed, and on a third instance, the contractor will be blacklisted.

According to the terms of the contract, the quality monitoring agency must ensure that the contractor performs quality work; otherwise, they too will face action. The concerned engineers have been warned to be more vigilant and ensure there are no deficiencies in the cement concretization work.

The contractor has been ordered to immediately remove and reconstruct the sections of the concrete surface that have developed cracks, failed to maintain texture, or showed signs of aging. This reconstruction must also include adjacent panels. The costs incurred due to initial flaws and an equivalent penalty amount will be deducted from the contractor's payment. If such flaws are found in the future, a double penalty will be imposed, and if a third flaw is detected, the contractor will be declared ineligible to participate in future BMC projects.

Additionally, a written warning has been issued to the concerned engineers, instructing them to remain more vigilant and ensure there are no deficiencies in the work.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Bangar stated that the civic administration is committed to maintaining the highest quality in BMC's road works. “Poor-quality work will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and contractors should note that, apart from penalties, more severe actions may be taken. The BMC appoints quality monitoring agencies to ensure the quality of road works, and they are paid independently by the BMC. If substandard work occurs, both the contractor and the quality monitoring agency will be held equally responsible. It is also important that engineers remain more vigilant to ensure quality in the work, and they have been warned accordingly,” he said.