Mumbai: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice to Engineers for Not Filling Potholes on Time

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has issued a show-cause notice to two junior engineers for allegedly ignoring pothole repair works in their respective areas. The civic administration admitted that these engineers neglected potholes on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Bhandup Village.

The municipal administration has appointed junior engineers in 227 electoral wards to prevent pothole formation during the monsoon. However, after the first good spell of rain, engineers were found ignoring complaints about potholes.

Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar pointed out that the junior engineers neglected potholes on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and in Bhandup Village. Consequently, he directed that a notice be issued to the concerned engineers, emphasizing that negligence in addressing potholes will not be tolerated.

According to data from the BMC, from June 1 to June 16, a total of 5,814 potholes were reported across the city, Eastern, and Western suburbs. The civic body claimed that out of these, 5,643 potholes have been filled, and the remaining 171 are being addressed. The highest number of potholes was reported in Andheri (404), followed by Goregaon (162).

The civic body is responsible for the maintenance and repair of roads, main roads, and expressways in Mumbai. Roads in Mumbai are damaged due to various reasons, such as heavy rainfall, diverse traffic types, traffic density, and trenches dug for utility services.

Meanwhile, Bangar issued a stern warning that any further laxity on the part of the engineers would result in immediate action. He had earlier instructed engineers to visit roads and check for potholes regularly.

Following the heavy rainfall from 1 am to 7 am on July 8, Bangar emphasized the high probability of road erosion and pothole formation. Consequently, the 227 assistant engineers must visit their respective jurisdictions, identify deteriorated patches and potholes, and proactively carry out repairs. Timing is crucial, and the municipal corporation has established a system to ensure smooth and uninterrupted travel for citizens and motorists.

"Every complaint received from citizens, public representatives, media, and social media must be resolved within the stipulated time. Coordination with various municipal departments is essential to prioritize pothole-filling efforts. Engineers must demonstrate urgency in road repair work, ensuring that any identified pothole is filled within 24 hours," Bangar directed.