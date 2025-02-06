Mumbai: BMC Launches Green Building Initiative and Eco-Friendly Measures to Boost Environment

In an effort to improve the city's deteriorating environment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented several measures over the past year. As part of this initiative, the administration is now focusing on encouraging eco-friendly practices among citizens, with the launch of the 'Green Building' initiative.

In line with the central government's 'Net Zero Waste' concept, a new building is set to be constructed in the Santacruz divisional office area of the BMC. This building will adhere to the 'zero waste' principle, utilizing solar energy for its operations. Additionally, in 2024, the civic body has undertaken the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative.

Eco-friendly Crematoriums to Reduce Air Pollution

In a move to combat air pollution, the BMC plans to convert five crematoriums into PNG fuel-based facilities by 2025-26. Additionally, "eco-friendly" crematoriums will be established in nine municipal crematoriums, with directives to prioritize the use of PNG or eco-friendly alternatives such as dung instead of traditional wood for cremations.

Sculptors to Receive Shadu Soil for Eco-friendly Idols

To promote environmentally-friendly Ganesh idols, the BMC distributed 611 tonnes of shadu clay free of charge last year to sculptors. This initiative will continue this year, with the court having already banned the making of plaster of Paris (POP) idols. As a result, the use of shadu soil is expected to be widespread during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Swachh Bharat 2.0: 100% Sewage Collection and Management Goals

Swachh Bharat 2.0 aims to achieve 100% sewage collection, management, and disposal, along with home segregation of waste, scientific processing, and the construction of toilets.

As part of this initiative, the state government has approved the Mumbai City Sanitation Action Plan. The plan includes the construction of 15,000 community toilets, 400 mobile toilets, 4,672 household toilets, and 500 toilets for individuals transitioning between various departments for business, industry, and job-related activities.