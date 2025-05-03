Mumbai: BMC Launches Pet Waste Collection Service for Households Starting Today

Mumbai: Pet owners in Mumbai, often criticized for dirtying footpaths and gardens, now have a convenient solution for disposing of pet waste. Starting May 3, 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will expand its Household Sanitary and Special Care Waste Collection Service to include pet excreta. Until now, this service covered items like sanitary pads, diapers, expired medicines, and other household sanitary waste.

In addition, beginning Monday, May 5, 2025, the BMC will introduce a separate doorstep e-waste collection service. However, residents will need to register in advance to access this facility.

The BMC has been rolling out various measures to improve solid waste management in the city. Launched on April 22, 2025, the Household Sanitary and Special Care Waste Collection Service was designed to handle household-specific waste. Now, the scope of the service has been broadened to address growing public demand.

According to Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, Mumbai currently produces around 7 to 8 million tons of solid waste every day. Since the launch of the household collection service in April, the BMC has received 307 registrations as of May 2, 2025 — including 148 housing societies, 135 beauty parlors, 17 educational institutions, and 7 women’s hostels.

Responding to citizen feedback and requests, the BMC has now added pet waste to its collection list.

Residents can register for pet waste collection through online links or by scanning QR codes made available at various locations and on the BMC’s social media channels.