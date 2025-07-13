Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹71 Crore Powai Lake Cleanup Drive After Public Outcry

Responding to mounting pressure from concerned citizens and environmental groups, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated civil work to divert sewage inflow from Powai Lake and has also floated a tender to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) near the lake at a total estimated cost exceeding ₹71 crore. The move follows a sustained campaign by the BMC-appointed Advanced Locality Management (ALM) committee and the NatConnect Foundation, which highlighted the deteriorating condition of Powai Lake due to the daily discharge of 18 million litres of untreated sewage directly into it.

Powai Lake, known for its rich biodiversity including crocodiles, has become heavily choked with hyacinth. The BMC’s inaction despite a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prompted the launch of a public awareness campaign addressed to the Chief Minister and BMC Commissioner. “We are pleased that Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has taken cognizance and assigned the task to Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The tender process has now begun,” said B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect.

Following an e-tender process, the contract for laying sewer pipelines has been awarded to Swastik Constructions. ALM members were provided the tender details during a meeting held at S Ward on Friday. “Though delayed, we welcome the step. Residents of Powai are now eagerly awaiting swift implementation of the clean-up,” said ALM Chairperson Pamela Cheema. BMC had floated the tender with an estimated cost of ₹3.93 crore. Swastik Constructions quoted ₹3.82 crore—20% lower than the estimate—and has been awarded the contract. Work is scheduled to commence on July 21 with a completion timeline of 18 months.

In a parallel move, BMC also floated an e-tender worth ₹68.88 crore for the proposed STP at Powai. The bids were scheduled to be opened on June 30, and further updates are awaited, said Milan Bhatt, an ALM member. Meanwhile, under public pressure, BMC has deployed harvester machines to clear the lake’s hyacinth. However, the effort remains insufficient due to the unchecked inflow of sewage, noted NatConnect.

The blanket of hyacinth covering the lake blocks sunlight, severely affecting the lake’s aquatic ecosystem, Kumar pointed out. Recent sightings of crocodiles along the lake’s banks have further alarmed environmentalists, who raised concerns about the animals' safety, said Cheema. NatConnect has also escalated the issue to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC), which has subsequently directed the State Environment Director to take appropriate action.