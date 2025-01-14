Mumbai: BMC Opens Free Residential Facility for Thalassemia Patients and Families in Borivali

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inaugurated a residential facility for patients and their families at the Comprehensive Thalassemia Care, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant Center in Borivali (East) on January 14, 2025. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani emphasised the significance of the initiative, describing it as a prime example of effective public-private partnership.

The facility, named "Home Away From Home," offers 18 fully furnished rooms, a kitchen equipped with appliances, and amenities such as washing machines, lockers, and entertainment options for children. Built on BMC-owned land with the support of the Access Life Assistance Foundation and Larsen & Toubro, the building aims to ease the burdens of families traveling to Mumbai for pediatric treatments. Gagrani highlighted how the facility provides a critical solution for families concerned about accommodation, allowing them to focus entirely on their child’s treatment.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior BMC officials, medical experts, and representatives from partner organizations. Commissioner Gagrani conducted a walkthrough of the facility, praising its design and the thoughtful inclusion of amenities that prioritize the comfort and needs of patients and their families.

Established in 2017, the treatment center provides advanced, free-of-cost care to children suffering from thalassemia, cancer, and other blood disorders. Since 2018, the center has successfully performed 391 bone marrow transplants, with an annual capacity of 60 to 80 procedures. Over the years, it has gained significant support from institutions such as Tata Trusts and various relief funds, ensuring that underprivileged families have access to world-class medical care.

Dr. Mamta Manglani, Director of the Center, expressed gratitude for the collaboration that made the project possible. She noted that private hospitals charge between Rs 25-60 lakhs for bone marrow transplants, a service provided free of cost at the BMC center. The residential facility, she added, furthers the center’s mission of offering holistic care to patients and their families.