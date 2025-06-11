Mumbai: BMC Orders Strict Action on Sanitation Workers Absent for Over 45 Days

Mumbai: In a strong message to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi has directed strict action against sanitation workers who remain absent for more than 45 days. She asserted that cleanliness in Mumbai must be a continuous civic commitment — not limited to occasional drives or special campaigns.

Chairing a review meeting held at the F (South) Ward office today, Dr. Joshi reviewed the performance of all administrative departments under the SWM division. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Dr. Sangeeta Hasnale (Zone 1), Prashant Sapkale (Zone 2), Kiran Dighavkar (Solid Waste Management), Assistant Commissioners from various wards, and other departmental officers and staff.

During the session, Dr. Joshi expressed concern over sanitation workers who are permanently absent from duty. “If any worker has been absent for more than 45 days, strict disciplinary action must be taken,” she ordered. She also instructed Assistant Chief Supervisors and Junior Engineers to regularly use the ‘Sachet’ app to monitor activities in the field.

Dr. Joshi further stated that the amount of waste collected during special drives should match the quantity collected on a regular basis. “Campaigns may bring momentum, but awareness among citizens and consistent performance by the sanitation workforce is key to long-term cleanliness,” she said.

She directed Assistant Commissioners to prepare a micro-level action plan tailored to their local needs, especially in high-waste generating and high-footfall areas.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar added that field officers must ensure regular inspections and leave no area unattended. “Cleanliness should be visible on the ground, not just in reports,” he stressed.