Mumbai: BMC Steps Up Fight Against Substance Abuse, Treats 4,421 Patients in Two Years

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has treated over 4,421 patients at its de-addiction centres over the last two years, according to data released ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed annually on June 26.

As part of its ongoing mission to curb substance abuse in the city, BMC has stepped up awareness efforts under this year’s global theme: “Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery for All.” In 2023, BMC recorded 1,889 patients undergoing treatment at its centres, while 2,532 patients availed of services in 2024.

The civic body currently operates both residential and outpatient de-addiction services. Residential treatment is offered at the Bharadwadi Centre in Andheri (West) and at KEM Hospital’s de-addiction unit. Outpatient services are available at Seth Wadilal Chatrabhuj Gandhi and Monjee Amidas Vora BMC General Hospitals in Ghatkopar.

These centres treat individuals addicted to alcohol, cannabis, heroin (brown sugar), tobacco, and other narcotic substances.

Chatbot Helpline and Awareness Campaign

To mark the occasion, BMC has announced a range of citizen outreach activities scheduled for June 26, 2025. A dedicated chatbot helpline (89-992-289-99) will be launched to provide information on de-addiction resources. Additionally, awareness rallies led by health workers and guidance sessions for school and college students will be conducted across municipal wards. A public pledge against substance abuse will also be administered.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to help those struggling with addiction by reaching out for support. Concerned individuals can contact the civic helpline 022-24131212 under the “Hitguz” initiative or visit the nearest BMC de-addiction centre for assistance.