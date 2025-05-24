Mumbai: BMC to Open Carnac and Vikhroli Flyovers Soon, Construction Completed

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to open two major flyovers — the Carnac flyover connecting the Masjid Bandar railway station area to P.D’Mello Road and the Vikhroli flyover near Vikhroli railway station linking Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. The construction of both projects has been completed, and the final dates for their opening will soon be announced in coordination with the transport department.

These flyovers are expected to significantly improve the flow of traffic in Mumbai, reducing travel times and easing congestion in critical areas.

Karnak Flyover: A Vital East-West Connector

Declared unsafe by the Central Railway earlier, the Carnac bridge has been rebuilt by BMC to maintain essential connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the Masjid Bandar area. The flyover stretches 70 meters within the railway boundary, with additional spans of 155 meters on the east side (P.D’Mello Road) and 255 meters on the west side (Mohammad Ali Road).

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijeet Bangar, inspected the Carnac project site on May 22, noting that the construction is nearly complete. The solid approach roads on both sides have been finished, with anti-crash barriers being installed within the railway limits. Final touches, including painting, signage, lighting, and safety features, will be completed by June 10. A load test to assess the bridge’s strength and safety is planned before opening.

Vikhroli Flyover: Cutting Commute Time by 30 Minutes

The Vikhroli flyover will connect the western Lal Bahadur Shastri Road to the Eastern Express Highway, drastically cutting travel time between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs by approximately 30 minutes.

Bangar, who visited the site on May 23, confirmed that all work on the eastern side is complete, and final asphalt and barrier installations are underway on the western side. Concrete work to raise the steep slope near Lal Bahadur Shastri Road will be completed by May 30. The entire project is on track for completion by May 31.

“These two flyovers are part of BMC’s ongoing efforts to ease traffic congestion by constructing flyovers, pedestrian bridges, and skywalks across the city. Once operational, the Carnac and Vikhroli flyovers will play a key role in improving connectivity and reducing bottlenecks in Mumbai’s heavily trafficked corridors,” said a senior civic official.