Mumbai: BMC to Resume Road Concretisation from October 1, Launches Public Dashboard for Progress Tracking

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to restart its road concretisation project, which had been paused during the four-month-long monsoon season. Work will begin next month, with the civic body focusing first on finishing 574 roads, covering 156.74 kilometres, that were only partially completed before the rains began. Once these are taken up, the BMC will also initiate work on 776 additional roads, spanning around 208.70 kilometres, as part of the upcoming phase of the project. This structured approach aims to speed up work while ensuring earlier commitments are completed before new stretches are taken on.

Progress under the road concretisation initiative has been steady, with 49% of the total planned work already achieved, according to official figures. Specifically, nearly 64% of the second phase has been completed, reflecting significant progress in that segment. Civic data highlights that 771 roads, covering a stretch of 186 kilometres, have been entirely completed so far. Meanwhile, 547 roads, spanning 156.74 kilometres, are currently partially completed. The BMC had stopped all ongoing concretisation activities after May 31 due to the monsoon, but has now confirmed that work will resume from October 1, as per senior civic officials.

Also Read: Udhampur Road Accident: Tempo Traveller Overturns on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, 1 Dead and 4 Injured

Officials stated that the road concretisation plan will be executed in a phased manner to reduce inconvenience for residents. “To minimise disruption for citizens, we will carry out the road concretisation work in phases. Simultaneously, roads where work has not yet commenced will also be taken up," said a civic representative. According to the timeline, Phase I is scheduled for completion by May 2026, ensuring substantial improvement within the next two years. Phase II, meanwhile, is expected to progress further and reach full completion by the first half of 2027, as per project targets.

In response to increasing complaints and criticism from citizens about delays and quality issues in certain areas, the BMC has launched a dedicated public dashboard. The platform is designed to provide greater transparency and accountability regarding the road concretisation project. Residents can now track the progress of each earmarked road, along with critical details such as the name of the contractor, project start date, expected completion timeline, and current status. By making this information easily accessible, the civic body aims to reassure citizens and strengthen trust while ensuring smoother implementation of Mumbai’s massive road upgradation programme.