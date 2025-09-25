Mumbai: BMC to Start Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156 Km in October

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has secured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Traffic Police to resume concretisation work on 574 roads, covering nearly 156.74 km. These projects were left incomplete before the monsoon began. The civic body has announced that work will restart in October, with a firm directive from the state government to finish all ongoing road projects by December 2025. This clearance allows the BMC to speed up work across multiple areas in the city, where road conditions have remained a key concern for both citizens and local representatives.

The mega road concretisation project, worth around Rs 17,000 crore, had been temporarily suspended from June to September due to the monsoon. Work is now scheduled to recommence next month. According to data available until May 31, nearly 49% of the roadwork under BMC’s citywide concretisation plan has already been finished. Notably, progress in Phase 2 has reached close to 64%. Officials maintain that the upcoming months will be crucial for pushing forward the remaining works within strict deadlines.

BMC authorities confirmed that the traffic police’s clearance was necessary to restart work smoothly after the rains. A senior official stated, “Traffic NOCs have been issued for all 574 partially finished roads, and we plan to restart construction from mid-October. Our immediate goal is to ensure that maximum stretches are completed by the end of this year, easing traffic and giving long-term relief to commuters.” The corporation hopes this renewed pace of work will prevent recurring pothole complaints and seasonal disruptions faced by the public.

In a recent high-level review chaired by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, strict directives were issued regarding coordination and accountability in civic works. The meeting decided that no fresh road-digging will be allowed unless there is a specific demand from the local community and approval from elected representatives. Officials clarified that once the current set of roads is completed, the second phase of the concretisation project will begin without delay. Citizens have also been encouraged to lodge grievances through online platforms to help identify priority works across neighbourhoods.

The road concretisation project is extensive in its scope, aiming to transform around 698.73 km of roads across 2,121 stretches in Mumbai. So far, BMC has initiated work on 186 km covering 771 roads under the first phase and another 208.70 km across 776 roads in the second phase. This includes major roadways in the island city, 64.06 km across 216 roads in the western suburbs, and 52.33 km across 200 roads in the eastern suburbs. The project, though delayed initially, is now expected to be fully complete by May 2027.

Citizen participation and utility management have also been prioritised in the ongoing project. Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has instructed civic officials to improve accountability by enabling residents to directly upload complaints about utility damages on the BMC dashboard. Furthermore, detailed information about damages to water pipelines, electric cables, and sewer lines will also be displayed online. Contractors responsible for such damages will face penalties. These measures aim to improve transparency, ensure efficient monitoring, and safeguard critical services while the roadwork progresses.