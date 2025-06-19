Mumbai: BMC Urged Residents to Boil Water After Reservoir Repair Work; Check Affected Areas

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has commenced structural repair work on the Powai low-level reservoir to strengthen the city’s water infrastructure. The restoration of Compartment No. 2 has been completed, and repairs on Compartment No. 1 will begin shortly.

As a result, water supply from the newly repaired Compartment No. 2 will resume starting Monday, June 23, 2025. However, given the recent repair activity, the BMC has issued a precautionary advisory for residents in L and S wards, urging them to boil and filter drinking water for three to four days following the resumption of supply.

Affected Areas

In the L Ward (Kurla North Zone), the affected areas include Bareilly Masjid, 90 Feet Road (Kurla-Andheri stretch), Jarimari, Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, Saki Vihar Road, Mahatma Phule Nagar, and adjoining localities.

Regular water supply timings: 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM

In the L Ward (Kurla South Zone), key areas include Kajupada, Ganesh Maidan, Shastri Nagar, Masrani Galli, Wadia Estate, Kranti Nagar, Kamani, Kalpana Cinema vicinity, and Jarimari Mata Mandir area.

Regular water supply timings: 6:30 PM to 8:50 AM

In the S Ward (Kurla South Zone), Morarji Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Lokvihar Colony, and the Renaissance Hotel area will also be affected.

Regular water supply timings: 6:30 PM to 8:50 AM

The civic body has appealed to residents to take the advisory seriously and cooperate with authorities during this transition phase. The initiative is part of BMC’s ongoing efforts to ensure safe and reliable water supply to Mumbaikars.