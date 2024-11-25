Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Bombay High Court Denies Bail to Former Shiv Sena Leader's Son Mihir Shah, Rejects Illegal Arrest Claim

The Bombay High Court on Monday, November 25, denied bail to former Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's son, Mihir Shah, who is the prime accused in a deadly hit-and-run case. The high court also rejected the illegal arrest claim. 24-year-old politician leader and his driver had filed a plea in the court alleging that they were detained illegally by police and seeking immediate release.

Mihir Shah was arrested on July 9, two days after the accident in which he allegedly struck his BMW car into a motorcycle in the Worli area of Mumbai, resulting in the killing of 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep. His driver, Bidawat, was also in the car at the time of the incident.

In a plea filed at the high court, both the accused argued that the police failed to inform them of the grounds for their arrest at the time of detention, violating the provisions of the law. Shah and Bidawat contended that their detention was unlawful under Section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates that the police must inform the arrested individual of the reasons for their arrest.

However, a division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande dismissed both petitions, stating: “Both the petitions are dismissed.”