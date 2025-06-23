Mumbai: Body of Missing Mankhurd Man Found Near Pune Toll Plaza; Friend Arrested for Murder Over Car Deal Dispute

In a breakthrough in the case of a missing person from Mankhurd, Mumbai Police have arrested the friend of the deceased, who allegedly murdered him over a dispute related to a car transaction. The body of the victim, identified as Mohammad Salim Abdul Karim Wahid Ansari, was found near a toll plaza in Kamshet, Pune.

Ansari had been reported missing on the night of 19th June after he lost contact with his family. He was last seen with his car in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune. Following a complaint from the family, Mankhurd police registered a missing person’s report and launched an investigation under the supervision of DCP Zone 6 Sameer Shaikh. Senior Police Inspector Madhu Ghorpade formed three dedicated teams to trace the missing man.

During the probe, the victim's car was traced to the Bhosari area in Pune. While checking the surroundings, police received information about an unidentified body found near a toll plaza in Kamshet. Upon examination, it was confirmed to be the body of Mohammad Salim Ansari.

Further investigation revealed that Ansari was murdered by his friend following a dispute over a vehicle deal. Using technical analysis of phone records, toll booth logs on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and private CCTV footage, the police identified and tracked the suspect to Latur. He was subsequently arrested and identified as a man named Aditya.

The accused has been handed over to Pune Police, and further investigation is being conducted by Kamshet Police.