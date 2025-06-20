Mumbai: Body of Missing Police Constable Found on Ghatkopar Skywalk

The body of an unidentified man was found on the Ghatkopar railway station skywalk on Thursday afternoon, which was later identified to be that of a police constable, Vilas Raje (54). Pantnagar Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to police officials, around 12 noon on Thursday, they received information about a man lying in a serious condition on the skywalk near the railway station. The police team immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured person to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Pantnagar Police registered a case of accidental death and began tracing the deceased's identity. During the investigation, it was found that Vilas Raje had been missing from his home since June 11. He was serving in the armed police division at Naigaon under the Mumbai Police.

Raje resided with his family at the Jawahar Police Lines in Ghatkopar. Upon contacting his family, the police learned that Raje had been struggling with alcohol addiction for several years and would often leave home for days at a stretch. Preliminary investigation suggests that excessive alcohol consumption could be the cause of death. However, the exact reason will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received, police said.