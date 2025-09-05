Mumbai: Bollywood Producer Allegedly Assaulted by Actress, Forced to Transfer Rs 10 Lakh at Gunpoint

In a shocking incident, a renowned film producer from Andheri West was allegedly assaulted and extorted of ₹10 lakh at gunpoint by actress Nikita Ghag and her associates. The complaint has been lodged by producer Krishnakumar Virsing Meena alias K. Kumar (48), who detailed the entire ordeal in his statement to the police.

Kumar, who produces Hindi, Bhojpuri and Punjabi films and music albums, runs his studio at Chitralekha Heritage in Andheri. On 14 August evening, actress Nikita Ghag reportedly arrived at his office along with a group of accomplices. At that time, Kumar was inside his cabin with some artists and friends. Suddenly, around 10–15 unidentified men stormed into the premises, abused those present and forced them outside. One of the intruders introduced himself as “Dada” and identified as Vivek Jagtap.

According to the complaint, Ghag and her associates levelled false allegations against the producer and threatened to malign his reputation in the media. “I will expose you and ruin your name right now,” Nikita allegedly said while demanding ₹25 lakh. When the producer refused, he was assaulted. One of the accused brandished a knife, while Jagtap allegedly threatened him by showing a pistol tucked into his waist.

Under intimidation, the producer was forced to transfer ₹10 lakh online from his bank account into accounts controlled by the accused. The money was moved using his mobile phone and OTP verification. Kumar’s employee was also compelled to send an email falsely describing the payment as an advance given for Nikita Ghag’s acting services.

The gang reportedly confined Kumar in the office for nearly three hours, threatening staff members not to return to work. Before leaving, they warned the producer of dire consequences if he approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked actress Nikita Ghag, Vivek Jagtap alias Dada, and 10–15 unidentified persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act Section 25(3), Maharashtra Police Act Sections 135 and 37(1)(A), along with BNS Sections 115(2), 189(2), 190, 191(2)(3), 308(2)(6), 333, and 351.