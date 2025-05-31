Mumbai: Bomb Threat Call to Grand Hyatt Hotel; FIR Registered Against Unknown Caller

Panic gripped the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai late last night after a bomb threat was received through an international call. The hotel’s customer care reportedly received a call from an unknown person claiming a bomb had been planted inside the premises and that it would explode within the next 10 minutes.

According to police sources, the threat call was made from a phone number registered in Germany. Soon after receiving the alert, hotel management informed the police, following which the local police team and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot.

The entire hotel premises were thoroughly searched, but no suspicious item was found during the operation. Authorities have confirmed that no explosives or dangerous materials were recovered.

The Vakola Police have registered an FIR against the unknown caller and initiated a detailed investigation. A senior Mumbai Police official stated that the identity and location of the caller are being probed, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the call.

As of now, the situation is under control, and normal operations have resumed at the hotel. Police are treating the incident seriously, considering the international nature of the call and the sensitive nature of the threat.