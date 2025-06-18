Mumbai: Bomb Threat Call to US Consulate Traced to Mentally Unstable Youth Upset Over Visa Rejection

A bomb threat call made to the US Consulate in Bandra sent security agencies into a frenzy on Saturday night, only to later reveal that the caller was a 22-year-old mentally unstable youth, frustrated over his US visa rejection.

According to senior police inspector Yogesh Chavan, the young man, though 22 years old, has the cognitive abilities of a 10-year-old. During interrogation, he confessed to making the hoax call after his US visa application was rejected. He has since been let off with a notice after considering his mental health condition.

The incident took place around 8 PM on June 14, when an unknown caller phoned an employee at the US Consulate in Bandra, warning of an imminent bomb blast at the premises. The alert prompted immediate action by the BKC police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad. A thorough search of the building was carried out, but no suspicious object was found, confirming it to be a false alarm.

Following the threat, a case was registered against an unidentified person for providing false information and spreading panic. Given the sensitivity of the matter, senior officials ordered the crime branch to assist the local police in the investigation. Using technical surveillance, the police traced the call to a 22-year-old man residing in Parel with his parents.

During inquiry, it was found that the youth is undergoing treatment from a private doctor for mental illness. His parents possess valid US visas, and he too had applied for one. Upon rejection of his application, he made the threat call in a fit of anger and frustration.

Considering his mental condition and low intellectual maturity, the police decided not to arrest him. Instead, a notice was served, and he was released after questioning, as confirmed by Inspector Chavan.