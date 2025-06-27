Mumbai: Borivli Residents Lose Nike Sneakers Worth Thousands as Shoe Thieves Strike Again

Residents of the Jai Devki 'A' building in Borivli West are upset and frustrated after a string of thefts occurred there. On June 22, several pairs of pricey shoes had been stolen from outside the apartments, revealing significant flaws in the building's security system, including a malfunctioning intercom that had been fixed just before the incident after going out for about two weeks, reported mid day. When the families approached a news reporter who lived on the seventh floor, the incident was discovered, and video was taken. Residents Feny Pranav Gajjar and Disha Kanal lost their freshly purchased Nike sneakers, which were valued at around Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. "There were actually three pairs of Skechers in the shoe rack, so they picked up shoes that looked relatively newer," Disha Kanal said to mid day.

CCTV footage was checked around 10.30 pm on June 22. It showed two unknown women entering the building around 6:20 pm and leaving around 20 minutes later. However, there are no cameras in the so covering what they did there was not possible. They were seen on the 7th floor last. No entry was made in the visitor register about their entering the building. The security guard on duty, Tunna Singh, assumed the women were maids and were reporting to work. “So many came; we thought she was a maid. I was appointed here only 20 days ago,” said Singh to mid day. He stated that there were not enough staff working on that day.

On June 24, people went to the MHB Colony police station to file a complaint after a theft occurred. The same evening, police visited the location and verbally warned the security staff. The police only asked why the guards hadn't registered the visitor and told them to be more vigilant, Disha told mid day. Similar cases have occurred several times, some within the last two weeks, said the residents. The tenants were merely warned to keep their shoe racks inside, so they were unaware of the prior thefts. There have been other instances of these situations, but no one has taken them seriously. "This is about security, not just the shoes," Gajjar told mid day.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, said to mid day, that passages and common areas must be kept free of obstructions under the Development Control Promotion Regulation. It appears to be a violation to leave shoe racks or loose shoes outside the apartments. To capture activities, CCTV cameras ought to be placed in the hallways and on each floor. Theft opportunities arise because outsiders frequently enter without the required authentication, and security guards may even sleep at odd hours. To make sure the security is performing its duties, the managing committee can and should install CCTV, change security personnel, or levy fines.