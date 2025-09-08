Mumbai: Brother Kills Sister’s Lover, Surrenders at Malvani Police Station

A shocking murder has rocked Malvani after a 21-year-old youth killed his sister’s lover and surrendered before the police.The accused has been identified as Ashish Shetty (21), who has been booked under charges of murder. After his arrest, court remanded him to police custody till September 11. Police said Shetty killed Nitin Solanki (40) after the latter allegedly made derogatory remarks about the character of his mother and sister.

The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon, causing a stir in the Malvani area.

According to police officials, PSI Vishal Raut, who was on duty at Malvani police station, was approached by Ashish Shetty around noon. Shetty confessed that he had murdered Nitin Solanki at Room No.1, near Rameshwar Galli, Koliwada, Krishna Ashram, Marve Road, Malvani. Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found Solanki lying grievously injured. He was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Investigations revealed that Solanki, a resident of Jogeshwari’s Gufa Road, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, worked as a hospital caretaker and was in a relationship with Shetty’s sister. While Ashish was aware of the affair, Solanki had allegedly been insulting his mother and sister in recent days, sparking repeated quarrels. The ongoing disputes pushed Ashish to plan the murder.

On Friday night around 10:30 pm, Ashish met Solanki in Jogeshwari and the two consumed alcohol together. By the next morning, they went to the Malvani room where, in a fit of rage, Ashish brutally attacked Solanki with a wooden stick, killing him on the spot. Terrified after the act, Ashish walked into Malvani police station and confessed.

Based on PSI Vishal Raut’s complaint, Malvani Police registered a case of murder against Ashish Shetty and placed him under arrest. Police have sealed the crime scene and seized the wooden stick used in the assault. Solanki’s body was sent for post-mortem examination before being handed over to his family.