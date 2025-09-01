‘Mumbai Brought to Standstill’: Bombay HC Slams Manoj Jarange’s Maratha Reservation Protest, Orders Streets Cleared by Sep 2

The Bombay High Court on Monday said the protest led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil had brought Mumbai to a standstill and violated all conditions. The court directed authorities to clear all other roads in the city by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad said the agitation must remain at Azad Maidan. It also told officials to stop additional protesters at the city’s borders.

The remarks came during a special hearing on a petition that challenged the ongoing agitation. The court said Jarange had not been given approval for an indefinite hunger strike. Permission was granted only for one day. It also noted that approval was given for 5,000 people, but more gathered outside Azad Maidan. The High Court asked the Maharashtra government to explain the steps it has taken. The matter will be heard again at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"The situation is grim and the city of Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill," the court said. "We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday noon," the bench said.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan since August 29. He is demanding a 10 percent quota for the Marathas under the Other Backward Class category. Thousands of supporters have gathered in south Mumbai, blocking traffic and crowding major junctions. As the protest entered its fourth day on Monday, heavy congestion was reported on DN Road, JJ Marg and Mahapalika Marg. Commuters at CSMT railway station faced packed platforms. Office-goers said they were delayed as some protesters tried to stop vehicles, including BEST buses.

Despite heavy police deployment, several groups ignored instructions. Some attempted to enter the Bombay Stock Exchange but were stopped at the gates. Police diverted traffic from CSMT, while BEST suspended or rerouted bus services.

On August 26, the High Court had said public places cannot be occupied indefinitely and protests require permission from authorities. Officials allowed Jarange to protest at Azad Maidan for a day, later extending it by one more day.

(With inputs from PTI)