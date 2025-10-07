Mumbai: Builder’s ‘Kidnapping’ Turns Out to Be Rehab Admission Drama in Andheri; Police Expose Truth Behind Late-Night Panic

A dramatic ‘kidnapping’ case involving Andheri-based builder Chandrakant Bhunu (55) turned out to be a cleverly orchestrated misunderstanding that sent local police and residents into a late-night frenzy. What initially appeared to be an abduction was later revealed to be a case of the builder being taken to a rehabilitation centre for treatment of alcohol addiction.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday (October 5) when four unidentified men arrived at Bhunu’s residence in Four Bungalows, Andheri, claiming that “Sahab has called him.” When Bhunu asked where they were taking him, they gave no clear answer. Moments later, he was allegedly forced into a white car and driven away.

His wife, Afsana Arab (36), who lives with him and their three children, panicked when Bhunu told her over the phone that he was being taken towards Vasai by unknown men. Shortly after, his phone was switched off. Fearing the worst, Afsana rushed to Versova Police Station and filed a kidnapping complaint.

Based on her statement, Versova Police registered an FIR against four unidentified persons under Section 140(3) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Given the ongoing property dispute between Bhunu and his son Vaibhav from his first marriage, the police initially suspected a family conflict behind the alleged abduction.

However, the investigation took an unexpected turn. Using technical surveillance, police soon traced Bhunu’s location not with any kidnappers, but safely admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Vasai.

Further inquiry revealed that Bhunu was a habitual drinker and had been resisting treatment. His first wife, concerned for his deteriorating condition, had secretly arranged for his admission to the rehab facility. Since Bhunu was unwilling to go voluntarily, the centre sent four of its staff members to bring him in the same men who were mistaken for kidnappers.

A senior officer from Versova Police said, “It turned out to be a case of misunderstanding. The so-called abductors were actually rehab staff performing their duty.”

With this revelation, what began as a high-profile abduction drama ended with a sense of relief and a touch of irony as police, family, and locals realized that the late-night panic was, in fact, a well-intentioned rescue mission in disguise.