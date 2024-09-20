Mumbai Building Collapse: Two Injured After 70-Year-Old Slab Falls in Malad

A serious incident unfolded on Thursday evening around 7 PM when a 70-year-old, three-story load-bearing building collapsed at Goshala Lane, Diamond Market, Ratna Sagar Compound in Malad East. The building, primarily used for storage by small businesses, saw the first-floor slab of Room No. 11—approximately 10 x 10 feet—suddenly give way.

Two workers from the readymade garment sector fell along with the collapsing slab and sustained minor injuries. They have been identified as 53-year-old Dinesh Bhagwan Solanki and 41-year-old Mahadevarao Mohite. Fortunately, the ground-floor office was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Local residents, along with the Dindoshi Police and emergency services, quickly arrived on the scene. Their prompt response ensured that the injured were rescued and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, as reported by a Dindoshi police officer. An investigation is currently underway to uncover the cause of the collapse.