Mumbai: Building Security Guard Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Three Minor Girls in Parel

Police have arrested a building security guard for allegedly engaging in obscene acts with three minor girls. The arrest came after the victims confided in their families, leading to one of the mothers filing a complaint with police. The accused has been booked under charges of molestation and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday when the three minor girls, two aged 11 and one aged 10, had gone to the terrace of their residential building. The accused, who was the building's security guard, was present there at the time.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly attempted to get close to the girls and touched them inappropriately. One of the victims narrated the harrowing experience to her mother, who then discovered that similar acts had been committed against the other girls as well.

The families promptly reported the matter to the local Bhoiwada police. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case under Section 74 (molestation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. A police team immediately rushed to the scene and apprehended the accused near Parel Railway Station.

The arrested individual is a resident of Diva in Thane. Authorities are investigating whether the accused, who served as the building's security guard, had committed similar offenses in the past. Police stated that a thorough investigation into the case is ongoing.