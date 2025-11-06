Mumbai Businessman Arrested for Importing and Selling Banned Hookah Flavours Worth ₹3 Crore

In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a businessman for allegedly importing banned nicotine-based hookah flavours from abroad and selling them through various establishments and distributors across Maharashtra.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Suri, owner of S Cube Distribution Agency located on Anandrao Surve Marg, Umar Khadi, Chinchbunder. During the operation, police seized 1,831 boxes of hookah flavours valued at ₹3.01 crore from his warehouse. Legal action has been initiated against him under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.

According to officials, despite a statewide ban imposed by the Maharashtra government on nicotine-containing hookah flavours, certain individuals continued to sell them illegally. Acting on a specific tip-off, Unit 1 of the Crime Branch began an investigation and gathered intelligence about Suri’s illegal activities.

Following the lead, a team raided the warehouse of S Cube Distribution Agency on Tuesday around 4 p.m., where they found a large stock of imported nicotine hookah flavours without statutory health warnings.

During interrogation, Suri admitted to importing the banned products from abroad and supplying them to various hookah establishments and distributors across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

A case has been registered against him at Dongri Police Station, and further investigation is underway to identify his associates, trace the distributors and establishments that purchased the illegal products, and determine the foreign sources of the contraband. Police are also probing how long the accused has been running this illegal business.