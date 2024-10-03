Mumbai Businessman Jumps from Atal Setu in Tragic Incident; Days After Banker's Suicide

A 52-year-old businessman committed suicide by jumping off from Mumbai's Atal Setu, on Wednesday. This is the second such incident of suicide in a gap of two days. The incident took place at around 9 am when the man allegedly jumped from the sea bridge and ended his life. On information, the local police rushed to the spot along with a team of firefighters and officials from other concerned departments and fished out the body from the sea. A senior police official stated that the body has been preserved for postmortem at the mortuary of a hospital and a legal action has been initiated.

The Mumbai police have identified the deceased as Philip Hitesh Shah, a resident of Matunga. During the inquiry, it was found that the man used to live with his family in Mumbai. He was depressed over the past few months. The police are trying to ascertain the cause behind this extreme step.

According to the police, the information regarding the suicide was received at around 9 am, following which the local police rushed to the spot. Further, with the help of a deep divers team and firefighters, the body of the deceased was retrieved from the sea and shifted to a hospital. At the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

The police said that no suicide note had been recovered from the deceased. The deceased's wife stated that he was mentally disturbed and depressed, for which he was undergoing treatment. “He left his house around 8 am after claiming that he was going to attend a function and would return in some time,” the senior inspector was quoted.

A case of accidental death report was registered and the matter is being further investigated. Two days ago, a 40-year-old banker jumped off the Atal Setu and was later found washed up on the seashore in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (October 1). Sushant Chakravarti was a deputy manager with a nationalised bank, and he parked his SUV on the bridge at Sewri and jumped into the sea. Chakravarti’s wife said he worked at the bank’s Fort branch in south Mumbai and claimed he was under immense work pressure.

There have been several suicides and suicide attempts on the Atal Setu. The ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January. The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea link.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata