Mumbai Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Body Found Near Juhu

A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly ended his life by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Wednesday. The man was identified as 47-year-old Amit Chopra, a resident of Andheri (West), where he lived with his wife and son. According to police sources quoted by The Indian Express, Chopra had hired a taxi to travel and asked the driver to halt at the sea-link before taking the drastic step. He reportedly shouted about being bitten by a snake before leaping into the waters. His body was later recovered on the Juhu seashore within Santacruz police limits.

Police officials stated that Chopra originally hailed from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and was engaged in the imitation jewellery business in Mumbai. Though his business was reportedly doing well, investigators said the exact reason behind his extreme action could only be ascertained after a thorough probe. Authorities also confirmed that no suicide note was recovered either from his personal belongings or from his home. The absence of a note has made it difficult to immediately establish what led him to take this fatal decision in the middle of the night.

The incident unfolded at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Reports suggest that Chopra boarded a taxi from Andheri and, upon reaching the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, began shouting that he had been bitten by a snake. He asked the driver to stop the vehicle and, as soon as it halted, opened the door and jumped off. A police officer from Bandra station told The Indian Express that the sudden move shocked the driver, who was unable to stop him from plunging into the sea.

The taxi driver promptly informed the sea-link security staff about what had happened and subsequently alerted the police. Bandra police registered a missing complaint after recording the driver’s statement. Later, around 10 am, fishermen near Juhu spotted a body floating and notified the authorities. Santacruz police and fire brigade officials rushed to the site, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem. Chopra’s family was informed immediately, and the taxi driver later confirmed that it was indeed the same passenger who had jumped earlier that night.