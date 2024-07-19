Mumbai: Byculla Police Register FIR for Misuse of Ambulance Siren Without Emergency

The Byculla police have filed an FIR against an ambulance crew for using the siren without cause. Upon inspection, officers found that the ambulance was neither transporting a patient nor responding to an emergency call at the time.

Due to this, an FIR has been registered for negligent driving. The police have filed the FIR under Section 108 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, Section 119 of the Motor Vehicle Act, and Sections 77, 194 BNS, 125, and 281.

The police have registered an FIR against Ali Hussain Abbas Electricwala in the case. Senior Inspector Manjula Parab informed that the driver has been released with a notice under Section 41(A). In fact, Muharram was being observed on Wednesday, and there is usually a large crowd on the roads during this time. Processions are taken out. Around 8 PM, an ambulance was going from Maharana Pratap Chowk towards Afzal Hotel in Byculla, with its siren blaring.

A police officer present on duty noticed that the ambulance driver was sounding the siren without any reason, meaning without any emergency. There was neither a patient in the ambulance nor was it going to pick up a patient. Following this, the police have registered an FIR for negligent driving in the related matter.