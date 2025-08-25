Mumbai: Byculla Zoo Revises Weekly Holiday, Will Remain Open On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo at Byculla will remain open on August 27, Wednesday, despite the public holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Generally, the zoo is closed every Wednesday as part of its weekly routine holiday. However, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) resolution, whenever a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the zoo functions that day and instead remains closed on the following day. Therefore, this week, visitors can enjoy the zoo on Wednesday, August 27, but it will stay closed on Thursday, August 28, as per the revised schedule.

The Maharashtra Postal Circle marked Ganesh Utsav 2025 with the release of a unique set of four picture postcards along with a special cancellation, shortly after the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja’s first glimpse on Sunday evening. The theme for the postcards is “Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra.” Designed by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, who attended the event, the postcards were officially launched during a ceremony. The Pratham Darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja was held around 7 pm by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Several dignitaries graced the postcard release function, including Mandal Chairman Babasaheb Sudam Kambale, Secretary Sudhir Sitaram Salavi, Sudhir Jakhere, APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Yadagiri Nyalapelli, Assistant Director (PSR) Maharashtra Circle, and philatelist Ashwini Manjure. Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, extended festive greetings to devotees and philatelists across Maharashtra and Goa. He said the specially released postcards reflect the rich cultural legacy of Ganesh Utsav. The launch took place in a celebratory environment, coinciding with the excitement surrounding the first darshan of Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati idol.

Every year, millions of devotees gather for darshan at Lalbaug, making the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol one of the most significant moments of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The idol belongs to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which was founded in 1934 at Putlabai Chawl. For more than eight decades, the idol’s artistry has been overseen by the Kambli family, ensuring continuity in its traditional style. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27, marking the start of the ten-day festival that begins with Chaturthi and concludes on Anant Chaturdashi.