Mumbai: Cab Driver, Two Others Booked for Sexually Harassing Woman Pilot During Ride to Ghatkopar

Mumbai Police have registered a case against an Uber cab driver and two other individuals for allegedly sexually harassing a 28-year-old woman airline pilot during a ride in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. The incident occurred around 11:15 pm on Thursday, while the woman was returning to her residence in Ghatkopar from South Mumbai.

According to the police, the complainant’s husband, a Navy officer, is currently staying at a Navy residential complex as he has yet to receive government housing. The woman, however, lives separately in Ghatkopar. After the couple had dinner at a restaurant in South Mumbai, her husband booked an Uber ride for her.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that 25 minutes into the journey, the cab driver changed the route and picked up two unknown men. One of them sat next to her in the backseat and allegedly touched her inappropriately. When she protested and yelled, the man threatened her, and the cab driver did not intervene. Later, when the suspects spotted a police checkpoint ahead, both jumped out of the cab and fled, she told the police.

The woman safely reached home but said the cab driver refused to explain why he had allowed the two men to board. The following morning, after informing her husband, the couple filed a police complaint at the Ghatkopar police station.