Mumbai Car Accident: Police Arrest Shinde Leader Rajesh Shah in Worli Hit-and Run Incident

Mumbai Police has arrested Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah from Eknath Shinde faction in the hit-and-run case. The police have nabbed the absconding driver and Shah’s son, Mihir Shah, who are suspected to be in the car at the time of the accident.

The cops are scanning through CCTV footage to identify who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.Maharashtra Chief Minister has assured strict action in the case. He said, “It does not matter which party he belongs to. The accused won’t be spared."Speaking to reporters Shinde said, “It is an unfortunate incident. I spoke with the police commissioner in the morning. It doesn’t matter, which party he (accused) belongs to. Action will be taken. Nobody will be spared. Everyone is equal before the law."

According to police sources, Mihir Shah drank at a bar in Juhu last night. On his way home, he asked the driver to take him a long drive. The car came to Worli and then Mihir insisted that he would drive. Soon after he took the wheel, the speeding BMW hit a scooter.

On the scooter were Kaveri Nakva and her husband Pradik Nakva, residents of Worli's Koliwada area. The fish-seller couple went to Sassoon Dock daily to fetch fish. They were on their way back, when the BMW crashed into their two-wheeler. The two were thrown into the air and crashed on the bonnet of the SUV. As the car kept speeding, Kaveri Nakva was run over. The car fled the spot and the woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Her husband, Pradik, has suffered minor injuries.