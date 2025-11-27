Mumbai: Car Catches Fire After High-Speed Crash on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Traffic Severely Disrupted (Watch Video)

Late Wednesday night, a high-speed accident on Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link turned chaotic when a Honda sedan collided violently with the side barrier before bursting into flames. Videos circulating online show the vehicle completely engulfed in fire, with thick smoke rising above the sea link. Motorists traveling along the busy route were left stranded as the incident caused a massive traffic jam. Commuters reported seeing the blaze from a distance, and bystanders watched in panic as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to douse the flames.

Does anyone know what’s happening the Bandra Worli sea link? Traffic hasn’t moved at all and just saw a fire brigade turn up. Looks like a car caught fire! Avoid using it if possible. They are turning the cars around now @MumbaiPolice@mumbaitraffic@traffic_mumbai#MumbaiTrafficpic.twitter.com/QH4HRFg0ww — Ankita Asthana (@ankitaasthana) November 26, 2025

Initial reports indicate that the car was carrying three to four occupants at the time of the crash. Remarkably, all passengers escaped without injury despite the intensity of the collision and the rapid spread of fire. Eyewitnesses described the vehicle twisting sharply upon impact with the divider before igniting into a massive blaze. The sudden fire led to a temporary disruption of traffic, forcing authorities to divert vehicles to nearby routes to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of other commuters.

Preliminary investigations suggest that brake failure may have contributed to the crash, though officials are examining the wreckage for other possible mechanical faults. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but by then, the car had been completely destroyed. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, while traffic police maintain monitoring to restore normal flow. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, highlighting a fortunate escape amid what could have been a far more severe accident.