Mumbai: Car Catches Fire on Lalbaug Flyover Near Byculla, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A horrific accident took place on Saturday evening where a moving car cached fire on Mumbai's Lalbaug Flyover near Byculla. This incident took place in the evening, disturbing the traffic in near by area. Fortunately, no casualties has been reported in this incident.

Following the accident, Mumbai Traffic department posted on X (Primary known as Twitter), "Traffic Movement Is Slow On Lalbaug Flyover (Byculla ) North Bound Due To Car Caught Fire." The incident caused panic, but traffic is now flowing smoothly due to the prompt response of the traffic police.

कारला आग लागल्याने लालबाग उड्डाणपुलावर (भायखळा) येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Meanwhile in major accident on busy road of Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli at least 15-20 Vehicles, mostly cars, collided with each other near the newly constructed tunnel. Initial reports stated that accident left many injured. However it is reported that major accident claimed one woman life and left 18 others injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the brakes of a container truck failed while coming down from Lonavala Khandala Ghat in the Mumbai-bound lane. The out-of-control container rammed multiple four-wheelers and goods vehicles ahead of it, causing a crash. Several cars were damaged.