Mumbai: Caretaker Absconds With Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 33 Lakh From Jeweller’s Residence in Parel

A shocking incident has come to light from Parel, where a female caretaker allegedly fled with gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 33 lakh from the residence of a jeweller. Bhoi Wada Police have registered a case of theft against the accused, identified as Sunita Govande, and have launched an investigation.

The incident came to notice after Sunita suddenly stopped reporting to work, raising suspicions. Following a complaint filed by the family, police have confirmed that her role in the theft will be determined after thorough questioning.

According to police, the complainant, Ashok Kothari, resides at Ashok Tower near Bharatmata in Parel. He is a jeweller by profession and owns a jewellery shop named “Master Gold” in the Lalbaug area. His son and daughter, both doctors, stay nearby. His daughter, who works at Tata Hospital, often stays at their residence due to its proximity to the hospital. She has a young daughter for whom Sunita Govande was hired as a caretaker about one and a half years ago.

During her tenure, Sunita reportedly gained knowledge of the family’s financial condition and also became familiar with the layout of the house, including the location of valuables and the keys to cupboards and lockers.

Ashok Kothari is involved in wholesale gold jewellery sales and also owns a manufacturing unit. A few days prior to the incident, he had made 50 identical gold chains, weighing a total of 378 grams and valued at Rs 33.44 lakh. These chains were kept in a locker inside a cupboard at his residence.

On the evening of May 9, Sunita left the house after work in a hurry, which Kothari found suspicious. However, he did not act on his doubts immediately. When she failed to show up the next day as well, concerns grew. On May 11, which was a Sunday, the family realised that Sunita had not come to work for two consecutive days.

On the morning of May 12, Kothari attempted to retrieve the gold chains from the cupboard, only to find them missing. A thorough search of the locker and cupboard yielded nothing. Realising that jewellery worth over Rs 33 lakh had been stolen, he approached Bhoi Wada Police Station and filed a complaint against Sunita.

Following the complaint, police registered a case of theft against Sunita Govande. An investigation is underway, and officials have stated that she will be interrogated soon to uncover her involvement in the theft.

Further details are awaited.