Mumbai: Cartridges Found in Mankhurd Gutter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe

Panic spread in the Mankhurd area on Friday after three cartridges were found in a gutter. Upon receiving information, the local police along with the Mumbai Crime Branch rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to police officials, the cartridges were first discovered by local ragpickers while sifting through garbage near the gutter. A closer inspection by the authorities revealed that the cartridges were expired and non-functional.

An officer stated that the cartridges were manufactured around 1995–96, and such ammunition typically has a shelf life of ten years. As a result, the cartridges have long since expired and are no longer viable for use.

The police have registered a panchnama and are now investigating how the cartridges ended up in the gutter. Preliminary suspicion suggests that they might have come through scrap materials and accidentally made their way into the sewer system.

Further investigation is underway.