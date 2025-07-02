Mumbai: Carved Ivory Stick Worth ₹10 Lakh Seized in Ghatkopar; Two Detained

In a joint operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch and Forest Department officials detained two men from Ghatkopar for attempting to sell a carved stick made from elephant ivory. The seized item, an intricately carved ivory stick, is valued at approximately ₹10 lakh in the international market.

According to officials, Unit 5 of the Crime Branch received a tip-off that two individuals were arriving in Ghatkopar West to sell ivory. Acting on the information, Assistant Police Inspector Dhanraj Chaudhary informed Senior Inspector Ghanshyam Nair, who directed immediate action. A trap was laid near Sarvodaya Hospital on LBS Road.

The Thane-based Forest Department’s Wildlife Division was also alerted and dispatched one officer and two forest guards to assist in the operation.

Around 8 pm, two suspects were spotted loitering under the nearby metro bridge. Based on the information, the police intercepted the duo and questioned them. Their evasive responses raised suspicion, leading to a search during which the ivory stick was recovered.

Upon inspection, Forest Department officials confirmed that the stick was indeed made of elephant ivory. Both accused, along with the seized item, were handed over to Forest Range Officer Janardan Bhosale and his team for further action.

Authorities said the ivory stick’s market value is estimated to be ₹10 lakh. The Forest Department is now investigating the source of the ivory and probing whether an organized poaching network is involved in supplying such material.