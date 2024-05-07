Mumbai: Case Registered Against Celebrity Designer Archana Kochhar and Others for Alleged Molestation and Assault in Juhu Area

Mumbai: The Juhu police on May 5 registered a case against Bollywood celebrity fashion designer Archana Kochhar and four others under various sections, including molestation. The accused have been identified as Archana, Rajiv Kochhar, Simran Kochhar, and Bouncer Nagma.

Also Read | Mumbai: Second Girder of Andheri's Gokhale Bridge to be Installed by Sept 30



The complainant woman's father owned a flat in the Azad Nagar Sai Krupa building located in the Juhu Scheme. She claimed that in 2018, her father had given the second floor of the Sai Krupa building in his obituary. This led to an argument with her brother and the matter is now pending in court. At around 10.30 am on April 28, Priya's brother Rajeev and his 25-year-old daughter Simran came to the second floor with the office staff and started moving the belongings of the complainant's house.



When the complainant sat on the sofa, her brother asked her to leave the house. Rajeev called his wife Archana and asked her to send her Nagma bouncer on the second floor of the Sai Krupa building. Nagma came there and pulled the complainant's hair beat her up and threatened her. Not only that, Nagma tore her clothes. The complainant's brother and his daughter allegedly asked Nagma to beat her up.