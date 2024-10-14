Mumbai: Case Registered Against Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe for Airing Fake Video of Amit Shah on TV Channel

Mumbai's Santacruz Police have registered a case against Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe. The case pertains to airing a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a TV channel. The complaint was lodged by BJP worker Rupesh Malsure at the Santacruz Police Station, accusing Londhe of showing a fake video to disrupt public order. After receiving the complaint, the police conducted an investigation, and based on the evidence found, a case was filed against Londhe.

According to officials from the Santacruz Police Station, the complainant saw a video on YouTube on October 13, where the accused, Atul Londhe, was seen playing a video clip of Amit Shah during a TV debate on October 10. Londhe allegedly claimed that in the video, the Home Minister was speaking about cancelling reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities. However, Londhe reportedly played an old and incomplete video, which had the potential to incite unrest. Following this, Rupesh Malsure lodged a complaint at the Santacruz Police Station.

After registering the complaint, the police conducted an investigation, leading to the filing of a case against Atul Londhe under Section 353(2) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are now further investigating the matter.