Mumbai: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent for Allegedly Taking Rs 5 Lakh Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out a major anti-corruption operation in Mumbai, arresting a CGST Audit-I Superintendent posted at the Air India Building in Nariman Point for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

The accused officer, identified as Ankit Agrawal, was caught red-handed while taking the bribe. He is accused of threatening a private company with a false tax demand and extorting money in exchange for dropping the case.

According to the complaint filed with the CBI by the director of a private company, Agrawal had conducted an audit of the firm on November 26, 2025. During the audit, the officer allegedly threatened to raise a bogus tax demand of ₹98 lakh and demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh to settle the matter.

Following negotiations between the two sides, the bribe amount was settled at ₹17 lakh. The accused demanded ₹5 lakh as the first instalment, to be paid on Monday (December 22, 2025). Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Agrawal on the spot while he was accepting the bribe amount.

Subsequently, the CBI conducted searches at the accused officer’s residence and office in Mumbai, leading to several significant recoveries. Cash amounting to ₹18.30 lakh was seized from his house. The agency also recovered documents related to two high-value properties, one worth ₹40.315 lakh (purchased in April 2025) and another worth ₹32.10 lakh (purchased in June 2024).

From the accused’s office, the CBI seized the company’s audit report and other digital evidence. The investigation is currently underway to ascertain whether other departmental officials were involved in the alleged conspiracy.