Mumbai: Central Railway Likely To Launch 20 Additional Local Train Services on Seawoods-Belapur-Uran Line - Reports

Commuters travelling on route of Seawoods-Belapur-Uran Line will likely to get relief as central railway is expected to announce 20 new local trains. As of now during peak hour train operate after every hour . During off peak times after 90 mins as the passengers traveling on this route are less. According to reports, Targhar railway station near NMIA is finished, an increase in passenger traffic on the Uran route is anticipated . These 10 additional 10 trains in each direction (up and down), increasing the total number of trains on the route from 40 to 60.

As per the data daily passenger on busiest station Belapur is round 1.35 lakh riders, trailed by Nerul 93,731, Seawoods Darave 52,016, Bamandongri 19,867, Kharkopar 12,684, Nhava Sheva 4,067, Dronagiri 2,103, and Uran. The added services are anticipated to alleviate travel and diminish congestion for travellers on the route.

About Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is preparing to welcome passengers this month, becoming Mumbai’s third major aviation hub after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Santacruz Domestic Airport. The new facility is expected to ease traffic pressure on existing terminals while improving connectivity for millions of travellers.

Two airlines, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have already confirmed their participation in NMIA’s launch phase. Industry experts believe the airport will significantly boost Mumbai’s aviation capacity, offering travellers more flight options, reducing congestion, and setting the stage for stronger domestic and international connectivity in the years ahead.