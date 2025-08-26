Mumbai Cha Raja 2025 First Look: Ganesh Galli Cha Raja’s Pratham Darshan Ahead of Ganeshotsav (See Photos)

Mumbai is all set to welcome lord Ganesh in their home and Pandal's. Mumbai cha Raja also known as Ganesh Gali is also one of the famous pandal's in Mumbai. Photos of Agaman Sohala and first look of this pandal's are currently circulating on social media. Maintaining the years long tradition, Ganesh Idol stands at 22 feet height without any changes. This pandal is known for their grand themes and out of the box decoration.

This year's first glimpse of the idol shows the magnificent figure that will be the focus of devotion and celebration during the entire festival. Thousands of people from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra came to see the unveiling. The arrival video of Mumbai Cha Raja increased the festive atmosphere, celebrating the grand arrival of Ganpati Bappa.

Pratham Darshan

Mumbai cha Raja History

Mumbai cha raja aka Ganesh Galli cha raja was established in 1928 and is famous for grand and elaborative pandals. Lakhs of devotees who come together in faith and celebration during Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Like Lalbaugcha Raja, the Raja of Ganesh Galli is also considered a “Mannat ka Raja”. The festival started in 1928 at Ganesh Galli in Mumbai, making it one of the oldest and most prestigious Ganesh pandals in Mumbai.